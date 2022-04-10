Sunday's Perspective section had a photograph of Mr. and Mrs. Smith at the Oscars. The article was titled "People with alopecia are the ones who deserve our attention." So far, so good.
Then I read the caption under the photo on how the slap at the Oscars has sparked debate about the appropriate way for Black men to publicly defend Black women against humiliation and abuse. You got to be kidding me!
Irresponsible and dramatized journalism. The incident is about an arrogant and ego-filled man responding to a poor-taste joke. What difference does the shade of skin have to do with how we respond to outside stimuli?
Richard Best,
Walla Walla