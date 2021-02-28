Last Sunday a letter in the U-B by Chris Hyland mentioned his opposition to House Bill 1141, (Death with Dignity). He does quote a letter from Lizz Lovett, 1980-2016. She apparently had the option to choose death with dignity and chose not to participate. Her choice, her right. I applaud her.
My mother-in-law had Parkinson’s disease for a number of years before she died. Had she had the choice I do not know whether she would have chosen to end her own life or not, but I know her mind was good and she knew where her body was going, which is a terrible knowledge. She physically suffered extreme pain and misery for years and had no choice to end it. Her husband of 60 years had to watch her die slowly.
How selfish is it to tell someone, you can’t die with dignity, (his/her choice) but I can sit here and watch you suffer?
Also, it’s said only God can take a life. In other words that little baby who drowned, God did it? How about that person killed by a murderer, God took that life? God does not take life, He gives life, man takes life.
I hope Mr. Hyland never has to watch a loved one who wants to just go to sleep, suffer for years because the law says they have no right over their body. My body! Right?
I also applaud 16th District Rep.Skyler Rude for co-sponsoring this bill. You can contact Rep. Rude at skyler.rude@leg.wa.gov.
Tony M. Tabor Sr.
Walla Walla