Perry Dozier is a party line Trump/Culp supporter.
According to the Walla Walla Union Bulletin, Dozier said, “He wants Culp to be the man he answers to as the district’s next state senator.”
I believe our next state senator should answer to all the citizens he represents. Not to a small town police chief who believes you only enforce the laws you happen to like.
My vote goes to the candidate who will uphold the law, believes in science and shares my values that all people have a right to be equally represented.
My vote is for Danielle Garbe Reser for state Senate
Barlow Corkrum
Walla Walla