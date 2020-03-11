Dana Crist, local actor, artist and playwright, has given our Valley a glimpse into his life. It’s a look into times here in the Walla Walla/Milton-Freewater valley during the teenage years of a heavy metal-loving young man who, with his girlfriend and supportive family, deals with themes of abandonment, love, depression, compassion and a love of Gun & Roses. Our hero, Davy, is a long-haired (expletive) who lives his life as authentically as anyone could during the 1980s.
I remember the ‘80s. This was a tough place to live if you weren’t a football star, country-music loving, natural born white man. Dana has expertly given an open window to the struggles facing a weird kid in those times.
I have been involved with WWCC theater for over 15 years. I can honestly say that “Dangerous Little Creatures” is a thought-provoking evening well spent.
Of note, beyond the playwright, is Etiene Vela, playing Davy, the protagonist. Etiene rocks this part! He successfully embodies the struggles faced by a kid in leather, with long hair, in Milton-Freewater, in the ‘80s. Davey’s girlfriend, and savior, Christina, embodied by Adrianna May, is stunning. She doesn’t say much, but when she does, listen.
Some new faces, and some old grace the stage to bring this story to life. Look for Kevin Loomer, Nathan Loomer, Chanel Finney, Amanda Wuest, Tim Golden and Madison Smith, as well as the rest of the cast, who bring this story to life.
I encourage all theatre-goers to make your way to the China Pavilion, next Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Parking is funky with the construction of the Recreation Center, so give yourself time. But treat yourself to an evening well spent and see “Dangerous Little Creatures” at WWCC.
Dianne Martin
College Place