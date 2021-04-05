Mr. Curtis Stone wants you to keep "a few things in perspective" when referring to assault weapons. Well, let's look at a few "googleable" realities about guns for a better perspective.
Assault weapons are so dangerous it takes a muscular 18- or 19-year-old U.S. Marine at least 21 days of intensive training on the M16A2 (the equivalent to the AR-15) before he or she is trusted to take custody of the weapon without supervision.
The first week is weapons introduction and memorizing rifle safety dictums. The second week: snap-in/grass week under the supervision of a primary marksmanship instructor, firing just a computerized version. The third week is the firing week at the range. This is the first time they are allowed to shoot. Those who don't pass the test have to do it all over again.
Why so dangerous? The M16A2 round muzzle velocity is 2,800 feet per second. The round cavitation effect on human tissue is so devastating that bones explode and arteries, veins and nerves become irreparable. Blood loss is so massive that death is more likely than not.
This is what the military wants. The AR-15 round muzzle velocity is 3,300 feet per second, significantly more dangerous than the military equivalent. AR-15 rifles should not be sold to civilians, period! So, here you have it, just a few things to keep in perspective!
Carlos F. Acevedo, MD
Walla Walla