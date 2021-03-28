Dance should be considered a sport. Many say it is only an art but dance encompasses not only strength and coordination but also flexibility, one of the fitness components most often disregarded.
Because dance tells a story, it is not considered at the same level as football or baseball for example, but that does not mean it is not a sport. According to the Oxford Dictionary, a sport is an activity involving physical exertion and skill in which an individual or team competes against another or others for entertainment. That is what dance is.
Others say that dance is not a sport because anyone can do it compared to basketball or soccer which take talent. That is not true; not all people can find and follow rhythm. This is something you are born with, and just like it takes practice to perfect a three-point shot, it also takes practice to gain the flexibility to enter and then hold a pose. According to the International Olympic Committee, dance is considered a sport. The debate has been going on for years, art versus sport and while some people do qualify it, many refuse to accept it.
Josie Van Dyke
Walla Walla