The U-B’s Perspectives cover story “Breach a lower Snake River dam?” for Sunday contains a statement that needs to be examined carefully: “Because dams and windmills each operate at 30% efficiency, one 800-MW dam is equivalent to 400 2-MW windmills.”
That a dam and a windmill are “equivalent” because each has “30%” on their spec sheet is an egregious misconception. Each of the Snake River dams generates about 200 MW continuously, every hour of every day. Sometimes a little more, sometimes a little less, but on average, 30% of the dam’s 800-MW is generating capacity.
A windmill, on the other hand, spends two out of every three days generating absolutely nothing. That would be continuously, every hour of each of those two days, every second of every minute, or however else one would like to convey the meaning of “none of the time.”
If the wind howled on the third day, so that the windmill could generate its full capacity all that day, then it could be said that those 400 2-MW windmills average 30% of their generating capacity.
Surely it cannot be said that 200 MW continuously versus zero for two out of three days are “equivalent.”
That’s the “misconception” part. Now for the “egregious” part. What would it be like, to live in an area where windmills are averaging 30% of their capacity? The published power curve for Hopkins ridge windmills in the Dayton area says they generate 0% of their capacity for windspeeds less than 10 mph, 30% of their capacity at 20 mph, 100% of their capacity at 32 mph. There are two ways to average 30% of capacity: either produce 30% of capacity for 100% of the time; or produce 100% of capacity for 30% of the time. Consider the first: The wind must blow 20 mph all the time. You would never be able to ride a bicycle nor play a baseball game nor be a farmer. Obviously, not the case.
Consider the second: The wind must blow 32 mph every third day. This is a dangerous storm. You cannot stand upright outdoors; shingles are torn from rooftops; large tree branches fall to crush cars. All day, twice a week. Obviously, not the case.
There are no other possibilities. Sources repeating the claim of 30% for windmills are misinformed, because anyone can see with their own eyes that that is impossible.
Breach one dam, Seattle goes dark. Build 400 2-MW windmills: still dark.
Jim Thorn
Dayton