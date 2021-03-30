According to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the average American consumes 22 teaspoons of added sugar each day.
Sugar can have long term effects on the human body including obesity, which can lead to cancer, heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, stokes, as well as an increase in early mortality.
The U.S. has an obesity rate of 42.4%. According to the National Institutes of Health, "obesity and being overweight together are the second leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., causing an estimated 300,000 deaths."
In the pandemic, people are trying to distract themselves, drowning depression and other mental diseases with alcohol, carbs and sugar.
Studies show when you're depressed it's common to crave carbs, sugar and chocolate. Sugar is tempting but it can cause severe damage to the body. Solutions include working out, cutting sugar and carb cravings and dieting. According to Nourish by WebMD working out daily decreases body fat by 43%, lowers pulse rates by 44% and increases heart function by 37%. Dieting helps lose weight, along with helping cut poor eating habits. Carbs and sugar cause fat to become trapped in your body; cutting them prevents that fat and the diseases caused by it.
Korinne Hayes
Walla Walla