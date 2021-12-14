In response to recent articles on Whitman College’s Financial Sustainability Review: I strongly disagree that “reductions will cause long-term harm to student education,” as the American Association of University Professors wrote. To the contrary, the review strengthened Whitman financially by lowering expenses across the college (including in administration) and is updating the curriculum to meet the needs of today’s liberal arts students.
Curriculum innovation is necessary; yet, it is often challenged. Similar criticisms were made when Whitman added classes in accounting and computer science. These additions didn’t dilute the liberal arts education. They added much-needed skills for students who take their liberal arts background and go on to lead organizations and start businesses of their own.
In 1866, my great-great-grandfather enrolled his children, Frank, Mary, Henry and Willie, in classes that no longer exist at the college. All liberal arts colleges must continually look for ways to free up funds for curricular innovation and create new programs to keep the college relevant to their target liberal arts students. The review was a collaborative, transparent strategic process involving faculty, students, administration and alumni. It was necessary to ensure Whitman is financially and academically successful for the next 100 years.
Megan Clubb
Walla Walla