The United States of America is now faced with an increase in the people who have contracted the COVID-19 virus. We are faced with protesters some of who have become terrorists. We have politicians who are governing the states and cities who are faced with these problems.
No one in America was prepared for the pandemic of the COVID-19 virus spreading throughout our nation. There are politicians who are either not willing or not prepared to handle these protesters becoming terrorists and destroying their states and cities.
In these situations, in our country, we need to have politicians who are able to handle these situations and able to take action to protect the citizens of our cities and states.
We need to stay with the presidential administration that is now in control of our national government.
We cannot afford to slip into the same situation that now faces the people of Venezuela. Venezuela was a very prosperous country and was a democracy just like the United States. However, when socialism and Nicolás Maduro took over, the people are starving, and they now have nothing while the government rules them and has everything.
We cannot let this happen to the United States of America. We need to keep the present administration in office.
Please consider voting for the present presidential administration that now occupies the Oval Office and the White House.
Sharon Benzel
Walla Walla