In the midst of this COVID-19 crisis, we are in great danger of becoming a totalitarian state. The time to stand up, stand together and speak out is now.
When our government (state and federal) outlaws the ability of the people to gather together, there are numerous parts of the Constitution that are being ignored.
In the First Amendment, the people have a right to peaceably gather. When that gets taken away, it affects the free exercise of religion, due process in courts, trials by jury, voting rights and other rights and freedoms that we have. Also, the government should not decide which businesses are allowed to stay open and which are to close.
This is not how we do things in the United States.
Businesses are open and closed based on their own decisions. People are not prisoners in their own homes. Police should not be stopping people for being outside or around too many people.
It is not the government’s place to do this, this belongs to the people. People decide all the time what mitigated risks they take, as they drive vehicles, attend events, take medications or even go to sleep.
The people should decide for themselves.
Why is the government sidestepping the very ideas our country was built on? Where is the accountability? Why is the government’s own statistics on the disease not matching the response they are demanding?
It is time to take a stand! Silent protests behind computer screens do not work. Let us take to the streets and demand our rights back, and march on the state Capitol in Olympia!
Joshua Tapp
Walla Walla