As most everyone knows, the price rise in the last 12 months hit 8.5%. The so-called core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 6.5% over the past year. Inflation has accelerated most all of the last 12 months after Biden took office.
The current administration is attempting to blame this rise on Putin, but the facts show they are actually to blame for most of the inflation.
Unfortunately, we have too many dollars chasing too few goods. This Build Back Better agenda has caused a 2.7% decline in real wages, and those that most need help are suffering the most.
This November, those concerned about the unbearable cost of living won’t be blaming the Kremlin, they will be rightfully blaming the party in power in Washington, D.C.
Nat Webb,
Walla Walla