A closer examination of facts would have revealed information ignored by letter writer Clint Rehn in Sunday's "Our Readers' Opinions" regarding the lack of support for vaccinating.
As an active participant in the county's vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds, I saw Jennifer Mayberry helping direct traffic in cold, wet, windy weather for weeks. I was the beneficiary of food she donated for the volunteers.
The criticism aimed at our leaders is inaccurate and does nothing to improve our county. Positive suggestions are useful, but this was not.
And I have a positive suggestion for the proofreaders at the U-B: Find a way to detect and correct mistakes such as occurred on Sunday's page 5A in article "Companion" where Kathy Stritzel "poured over microfilm" instead of "pored over microfilm," just one of many errors seen recently.
At least I got a chuckle out of this one! But you can do better.
Keith Carlin
Walla Walla