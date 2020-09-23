When you steal or deface another citizens political signs you have canceled their democratic right to free speech and have become a common criminal.
You may be thinking that the basic thief is not likely reading the paper and so will not see this letter. I agree. What I suspect is that the theft of political signs is perpetrated by who we would think is a normal, law-abiding citizen. People who are so overcome by their hatred of certain politicians and political views that they violate their normal behavior and commit the crime of stealing.
I have no way of knowing how many signs in Walla Walla have been defaced with graffiti or have been stolen. Nor do I have any information as to how many of the signs are Republican or Democrat signs.
I can only speak to my own personal experience. I am a conservative Republican and can report having 10 political messaging signs covered with graffiti and two Trump signs stolen from my personal property. I placed an additional six Trump signs with a friends permission at two separate locations in town and those were stolen within one day of placing them. I observed that no other signs near those locations were taken. Only the Trump signs.
Our right to vote and freely express our political opinion is fundamental to American freedom. Walla Walla is a wonderful place to live but if everyone behaves this way, it will no longer be a desirable place to live.
The removal or defacement of a political sign is subject to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail. Each item constitutes a separate violation. (RCW9A.20.021)
In addition, theft of property valued at less than $750 is a gross misdemeanor subject to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
You might also be charged with trespassing which has a fine of $1,000 and 90 days in jail.
Good citizens respect their communities rights and look out for their best interest by reporting sign theft to the police. The city of Walla Walla recommends neighbors watch out for one another and they have the following three things you can do if you see something suspicious.
Write down the description of any suspicious people.
Get the make, model, color and license numbers of strange vehicles.
Call the police and neighbors immediately.
Danielle Parker
Walla Walla