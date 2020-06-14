Black Lives Matter keeps coming up as something we should all support.
Unfortunately to me the words mean that other lives don’t matter. In fact, it appears to be a racist statement inferring that people of a different races aren’t important. Naming city streets and objects as such would be a big mistake.
My experience is that regardless of the race there are some people who exhibit acts that are despicable. The event in Minneapolis and the resulting protests showed us that.
Some of the people involved in the “Black Lives Matter” peaceful protests broke laws, damaged property and harmed those responsible for maintaining law and order.
The takeaway from what I saw is some people of all races exhibiting characteristics that aren’t desirable.
The action by Officer Derek Chauvin against George Floyd and the many I watched looting, destroying property and harming others was wrong and needs to change.
Peaceful protests may make some uneasy but that is a right of our country’s citizens and should be acknowledged as such. Criminal activity involved with peaceful protests and a officer’s criminal act isn’t acceptable and should be prosecuted by our nation’s legal system.
Those advocating actions like not prosecuting criminal activity during “peaceful” protests and defunding police departments are not acting in our nation’s interest. They are contrary to what created this great nation.
Those suggesting such aren’t acting in anyone’s best interest – not even their own.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla