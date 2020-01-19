The month of January is School Board Appreciation Month, and I want to make sure that others know the great work of the College Place Public Schools Board of Directors.
Brian Maiden, Mandy Thompson, Doug Case, Melito Ramirez and Todd Stubblefield serve the community of College Place tirelessly to ensure the very best opportunities and environment for our children.
These elected officials make many personal sacrifices to serve their community through hours of policy review, budgetary planning, curriculum reviews, bond and levy discussions, and a myriad of other activities.
You are appreciated for your noble and often thankless work to provide a better tomorrow for the children of College Place. It is valued and essential.
The work of College Place Public Schools cannot be done without your vision, direction and passion. We look forward to the great things ahead in College Place Public School under your excellent leadership.
Jim Fry
Superintendent,
College Place Schools