Recently, I have had conversations with friends about the upcoming vote for a levy for the College Place School District.
With the new year, many of us are thinking about taxes and the looming April 15 due date to file our federal income tax. It is appreciated that the state of Washington does not have a state income tax.
So what is this levy that is on the calendar for Feb. 11, 2020?
This is a transportation levy, and schools have an opportunity every two years to raise funds needed for the school to safely and effectively transport students to and from school but also to sports, other extracurricular activities and for field trips.
The state does provide funding for transportation but in College Place our growth rate is higher than the rate the state uses to calculate resources available to school districts.
Over the last three years, the College Place School District has grown 21 percent, bus ridership has increased 12 percent. We now have about 1,000 students (out of a population of more than 1,500 students) using the bus to get to and from school daily and more students traveling for curricular and extracurricular activities.
As a project-based learning school, we want more activities that put our kids out into the community to see and learn things first hand. This means that the state funding is falling short and we need community support to transport kids safely and effectively.
I hope you can join me in supporting this levy for our schools in College Place.
Byron Trop
College Place