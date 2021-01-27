COVID-19 vaccine event was impressive
Praise to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and the many volunteers who provided an amazing COVID-19 vaccine event on Jan. 23.
My husband and I were very impressed with the logistics, the efficient process and the smiling faces we encountered. We arrived at the building at 8:05, had received our shots by 8:07 and were headed out the door by 8:24!
There have been no side effects and we are looking forward to the second shots.
Janet Clark
Walla Walla