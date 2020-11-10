It was sad to read about another COVID-19 death in Walla Walla County. (Walla Walla County records another COVID death; hospital to tighten visitor rules by Sheila Hagar, Union-Bulletin, Nov. 6.)
As in most of America the pandemic threat is increasing. Relief from Congress is needed more than ever. We can help make this happen by asking our members of Congress to get this done before anymore die.
The Cares Act passed last March, then the House passed two bills, now it's the Senate’s turn. Call your senators and the White House. It is time to save lives, not politics.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.