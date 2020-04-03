A few weeks ago President Trump said on national television that the COVID-19 was a hoax. A few days ago Glen Beck hinted that Americans 50 and older should go back to work, risking health to benefit the national economy.
Dayton resident Jordan Henderson, in a recent letter to the U-B, cited malnutrition, heart disease and diabetes as far more serious health concerns than the coronavirus. His goal is apparently to trivialize the problem.
Following these three “data points,” Mr. Henderson has flattened the alternative curve, from hoax to trivial in a flash.
Meanwhile, in the real world the U.S. COVID-19 positive cases have skyrocketed to more than 141,000 in just a few weeks, the largest number of cases per capita in the world. Total death toll topping 2,500.
Mr. Henderson assertion that malnutrition, heart disease and diabetes are national health concerns is a no brainer. Hemorrhoidal inflammations could be a national health concern too.
All of these morbidities are insidious, with a steady longitudinal course due to their chronicity and pathology. They are controllable by proven medications. Not so the COVID-19, which is new, is relentlessly contagious, and not a target for immunization or medications.
For the sake of illustration, imagine all the millions of hemorrhoidal flareup cases in the US spiking and pilling up in 2-3 weeks rather than spread out throughout the year. All clinics and hospitals would be clogged with patients.
Rubber gloves would run out first. Preparation H, in scarce supply. False claims that such ointment flattens the bags under the eyes would trigger a panic buying.
Sitting areas would be anathema. Standing ovations would be the norm even to the most woeful performances. The president would have to invoke the Defense Production Act mobilizing My Pillow Guy to produce millions of doughnut sitting pillows. Sensodyne tooth paste would be mandated to produce Preparation H, obviously to be used on the other end.
Suffice it to say that this virus is incredibly fast moving and viciously virulent. Best practice rests on flattening the curve. As far as the hemorrhoids are concern, flattening them is best.
Carlos F. Acevedo, M.D.
Walla Walla