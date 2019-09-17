I write to express my dismay and disappointment with the Walla Walla Union Bulletin’s coverage or the lack thereof of the recent community event, Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend 2019.
As stated in your article in the Sept. 10 edition, the automobiles participating numbered 657, the largest group in the history of the event. The event began Sept. 6, with registration, the Friday night cruise, the Saturday Show & Shine, the awards ceremony, and the Saturday night dance.
There was more than enough time to take pictures, interview the celebrity guest, Dennis Gage, and write a story for the Sunday edition. But for some unexplained reason, the story without Mr. Gage being interviewed did not run until Tuesday.
Unless I miss my guess, the Sunday edition has a much larger circulation than the weekday edition, and would even reach many folks outside of Walla Walla.
If we can spotlight businesses on Isaacs Avenue, why can’t we spotlight this huge, communitywide event.
Finally, I am embarrassed that the author of the U-B article, in describing the winner of the Neal Larson Memorial Award, did not take the time to determine the correct spelling of Jim Bluhm’s name.
Don Schacht
Walla Walla