Recently it was reported in the Union-Bulletin that a group of environmental and fisheries interests are suing the federal government for the sixth time to have the lower Snake River dams removed.
For the umpteenth time, I am writing to point out that their justification for this is a hoax. As a biologist for the Walla Walla District, Corps of Engineers, the majority of my 30-year career was spent in efforts to improve survival of adult and juvenile salmon at those four dams.
Since 2000, I have been a fish passage consultant working with various entities in the Columbia Basin to further improve salmon survival.
The salmon runs were reduced to a fraction of their 1800s levels by overharvest and habitat loss long before the lower Snake River dams were constructed.
By 1938 when Bonneville Dam was the first Corps dam in the Columbia Basin, the returns there had declined from over 10 million salmon to under 500,000. Most of the decline was due to prodigious overharvest, first in the Columbia itself, and then in the ocean as the fish returned.
Tremendous loss of habitat to other dams, agriculture, logging, mining, road and railroad construction in river courses, and pollution severely reduced production of young salmon numbers of returning adults fell to drastically low levels.
Great strides in salmon survival have been made since the lower Snake River dams were constructed. University of Idaho researchers showed that Chinook and steelhead survival from Ice Harbor dam to spawning areas in the Clearwater and Salmon river basins was over 99 percent.
A multitude of studies of juvenile salmon passing the four dams show levels of survival from 95% to 98% per dam.
The best survival is over raised spillway weirs installed in the late 1990s and early 2000s at four Snake River dams and at Corps dams on down the Columbia.
Without understanding fully where and how injuries and mortality occur, fishery interests and environmentalists convinced the courts that mass spill using unmodified spillways plus the modified spillways was the “safest” way to pass juvenile salmon downstream. This is not true. The unmodified spillways are not as efficient as the modified spillways at passing fish, and cause injuries and gas bubble trauma to the fish.
Once again the federal agencies responsible for operation of the dams made the right decision. Too bad the court and litigants are not listening to the truth.
John McKern
Walla Walla