It is certainly true that when things seem to be running smoothly for me, it is easy not to pay attention. Like many people, that changed in 2016. Democracy and freedom are precious, and it took the realization of how fragile they are for me to get more involved in local issues.
County redistricting is what's on my mind. It was apparent that the auditor and commissioners would have preferred to submit the maps largely as they had always been. (If it isn't broken, why fix it?) However, if we ever want to have representation from the urban populated area, the maps need further scrutiny.
I appreciate our county officials taking this on. It's not easy or pleasant. They formed a citizen committee, and held some meetings. We now have three proposed maps: two pretty much the same as always, and one that provides an urban district.
Please visit the county website and study the maps. Public comment is closed, but it's important to be informed. It would be hopeful to know that serious consideration was given by our elected officials to creating a district that represents the urban area of our county.
Janis Corn,
Walla Walla