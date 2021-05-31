This letter is in reference to the article "Frustrations rise over COVID-19 vaccinations among county officials," published Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
County commissioners Greg Tompkins, Todd Kimball and Jennifer Mayberry have done very little to encourage our community to get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance.
Yes, they have shown up at the fairgrounds for photo ops and to receive their vaccinations, but very little else.
If we cannot trust our elected officials to encourage healthy community behavior, why would we trust them in other community decisions?
Clint Rehn
Walla Walla