I had some business at the Walla Walla County Courthouse the other day and was looking for an office. A nice lady told me how to get there, and I found it right away. The person I dealt with was very helpful, and I completed my business quickly and without problems.
I then had to find another office and a nice man offered to walk me up to it as it was a little hard to find. Again, the person I dealt with was good at what he did and very nice.
I don’t always support government, but Walla Walla County is well run, the voters have chosen some good people to run our county, and I hope when the next election comes around that the incumbents will be given an opportunity to continue to serve us in a competent and courteous way.
Greg Sterling
Walla Walla