The Walla Walla County commissioners have done it again.
At the behest of a fringe group evidently unhappy with President Biden’s pick for head of the FTA, our commissioners have written to Senator Patty Murray requesting “a written response on your position to share with our constituents” concerning the Second Amendment.
(In January, it was to a thinly veiled ALEC, or American Legislative Exchange Council, group called We of Liberty.)
This to an elected official who has upheld her vow to uphold the Constitution, a patriot who did not participate in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and has worked hard for veterans. Talk about “chutzpah”!
I recently learned that even though Black soldiers fought in the Continental Army against the British, the Southern States would not join the Union unless they could have a “well-regulated militia” that they would use to put down slave rebellions. Not a proud heritage in my opinion.
The commissioners responded to a group of 50 Walla Walla citizens, 0.082% of our population. The commissioners are joined by others in Great Bend, Kansas; Warsaw, Indiana; and Montana. Evidently enough people in Kootenai County disagreed causing it to fall flat.
How many of us need to write letters requesting support for COVID-19 vaccinations?
Dorothy Knudson
Walla Walla