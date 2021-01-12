This letter is in response to an article in the Jan. 6 edition of the U-B. County Commissioner Greg Tompkins received an email request from a group calling itself “We of Liberty” requesting a letter of support for a rally they planned at the state capital to “urge the legislators to limit the governor’s emergency powers.”
The group was requesting support from county commissioners from across the state. According to its Facebook page, the group wants the pandemic restrictions lifted: No mask requirements, no social distancing and no penalty if a person refuses to be vaccinated.
According to their website the county commissioners have a responsibility to the health and welfare of the citizens of Walla Walal County. They oversee the budgets and the leadership of the county health resources, which makes an association with science deniers, like “We of Liberty,” especially troubling.
Did our county commissioners consult with our community health board, public health officials or local hospitals before agreeing to sign the letter? We, as a community, are struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital is at or near capacity, the hospital staff and emergency personnel are overworked, sick and dying. We have lost too many of our citizens and there are so many who have lost loved ones, lost jobs or lost business because of the virus.
I believe that Gov. Jay Inslee has been proactive in helping to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community and I am thankful for his leadership.
It is irresponsible for our Walla Walla County commissioners to support anti-science ideas that are clearly not in the pubic interest.
Wear a mask!
Katy Burgess, R.N.
Walla Walla