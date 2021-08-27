Kudos, I say, to Umatilla County Commisioner George Murdock for speaking franklyin an August 17 U-B article, about unvaccinated people making a choice; making a decision for others who need emergency care and can't get it.
As stated in the article, Oregon patients who need hospitalization are dying because of unvaccinated people taking all the beds. These aren't elderly, invisible people dying. One was 29 years old, she died Aug 10; she was somebody's daughter, quite possibly someone's sister or mother.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky in Walla Walla County has stated numerous times his hands tied because he has no power. And the Walla Walla County Commissioners won't take a stand for mandatory vaccinations. They are too concerned about businesses and commerce that will be adversely affected by mask mandates.
I'd like to see the Walla Walla County Commissioners take a stand in the public arena. Then we will see just how much Dr. Kaminsky's words are parroting the commissioners.
April Love-King
Walla Walla