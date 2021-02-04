On Jan. 4, the Walla Walla’s Board of County Commissioners received an anonymous letter from a Facebook group named “We of Liberty.” The group was not originally on their meeting agenda, but our elected officials made space to discuss the letter and two days later issued a statement endorsing the opaque group’s position on COVID 19 — Gov. Jay Inslee’s lockdown measures are unconstitutional and his emergency powers during pandemic should be curtailed.
Newly-elected Commissioner Jenny Mayberry can be heard on the now public recording endorsing the letter she admits she hadn’t read first. — “I’m 100% in!”
In its endorsement, the Board of County Commissioners has publicly stated that public health directives from Olympia are unconstitutional— a question for the courts not the commisisoners.
By attacking Inslee’s public health directives, our elected officials are part of a coordinated global disinformation campaign that endangers public health and the lives of American citizens.
To date, the virus has already killed 433,000 Americans — more than all Americans killed in World War II — and is expected to kill another 100,000 Americans in the next month.
Americans are experiencing more casualties than 9/11 every single day as 4,000 people are dying per day. Globally, Americans are disproportionately dying; Americans constitute only 4% of the world’s population but comprise 25% of casualties from COVID-19.
We gladly take the advice of doctors and health experts when they prescribe heart medication or insulin to treat life-threatening diseases; we wear our seatbelts or receive a fine, we get our kids vaccinated in order to attend school for the sake of public health.
Pushing for the reopening of businesses while dismissing directives to halt the spread of a lethal virus when our ICU is at 90% capacity and when vaccines are widely inaccessible is reckless endangerment of the lives of Walla Walla residents.
To defeat the coronavirus, we need sound minds and coordination with state and federal leadership. We need science and public health policy —a year without coordination or adherence to scientific recommendations has only produced death.
The commisioners must renounce publicly their statement and support a coordinated state and national response to the virus. More contagious emerging virus strains endanger the residents of Walla Walla and local businesses.
Embracing a global anti-science disinformation campaign will surely prolong our public health emergency and kill thousands more.
Elyse Semerdjian
Walla Walla