In reference to “Writers who respect local Republican roots appreciated, published June 2, I must speak up on behalf of students of higher education.
I completely disagree with Mr. Singleton’s assessment that they are indoctrinated by “Progressive” academia. I believe that the vast majority are quite capable of making their own decisions and having their own emotions.
And what makes Curtis Stone and others named “excellent letter writers”? Simply the fact that they share Mr. Singleton’s political views? I take issue.
From my reading of Mr. Stone’s letters, he sounds the same theme in each, opining that all Democrats are determined to confiscate his firearms while repeating the same old arguments that feed America’s obsession with guns.
He avoids significant facts such as the following: “Americans are 25 times more likely to be shot and killed than others in developed countries," and "access to a gun in the home increases the risk of death by suicide by 300%," according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Consider me as one who would like all misinformation to be countered, red, blue, purple — or green!
Lauren Stiles
Walla Walla