I enthusiastically support Kathy Mulkerin, whom I have known for more than 30 years, for the Walla Walla Public School Board Director Position 1. Kathy is an imaginative, optimistic, multi-talented bi-racial woman who will be a valued member and an important voice on our school board.
Kathy was educated in the Walla Walla public schools and went on to earn several degrees, including a Montessori teaching certificate and a master's in education. She has also worked in the Head Start program in our school district, and her son is a current WWPS student.
Kathy has lots of innovative ideas regarding inclusion and will make history as the first Black woman on our school board in a district where 46% of students identify as persons of color.
But Kathy’s ideas on equity go way beyond racial lines. She is wholeheartedly committed to the education, safety and health of all students in the Walla Walla Public Schools and will work hard to create an equal playing field for all of them. You can count on her commitment and dedication to these values.
Pat Henry
Walla Walla