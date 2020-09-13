City Council member, city manager should resign
If you watch the national news you may see stories of college students holding large gatherings in-spite of the coronavirus pandemic. If you are like me you shake your head and wish they would behave responsibly but you know they are too young to understand.
But when we see them held accountable for their reckless actions we feel that it is appropriate and fair, right?
That said, I encourage the Walla Walla City Council to ask for the resignation of City Manager Nabiel Shawa. I further call for Council member Myron Huie to resign.
Should Mr. Huie fail to accept the responsibility to step down I call on the Council to at least vote to censure him for his role in helping organize and participate in an unlawful potential super spreader event here in our fair city.
The facts, as reported by the Union-Bulletin, are not in dispute. Approximately 300 people gathered at an event Sunday “with few masks on faces and very little sign of physical distancing.” It is statistically probable that the event will lead to a localized spike in coronavirus infections.
The event was held in spite of (and in defiance of) state mandates preventing such large gatherings. Further, and most disturbingly, sitting City Council member Huie has been credited by the Loren Culp campaign for governor with making the event possible through his assistance in securing a location.
Shockingly, the city manager allowed this event to occur even though he had knowledge of it as early as Friday afternoon.
Some of us had been prepared to call for an investigation into how this could have happened but ongoing discussions of this matter have exposed the facts and decision making process already.
Mr. Huie has been very forthcoming in his role and has made clear how this event, which should have been prevented under the state’s Safe Start Guidelines, was actually facilitated by city officials. Mr. Huie admitted prior to the event that he knew the wearing of masks would not be required of those attending and no enforcement efforts would be made.
If college students claimed you were somehow interfering with their First Amendment rights by stopping their unmasked parties you would laugh at them. How is it we hold them more accountable than our own city leaders?
Kevin Reniche
Walla Walla