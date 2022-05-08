Here’s a scenario that could become reality.
Trump claims falsely that he lost the 2020 presidency because of election fraud. Most Republicans believe him.
Republican legislatures in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia pass bills allowing state legislators to overturn election results without proof of fraud. Michigan’s governor vetoes its bill, but its legislature overrides the veto, and all five bills become laws.
Biden and Trump win their parties’ nominations and run for president in 2024.
Despite Biden’s low poll percentages, enough people dislike Trump so that Biden ekes out majorities in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, just as he did in 2020, giving him enough electoral votes to win.
Legislatures in those five states overturn election results without proof of election fraud.
By a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court upholds the rights of legislatures in those five states to overturn election results. (Justice Roberts votes with the minority.)
Trump becomes president because of election fraud.
Ironic, isn’t it?
Martin McCaw,
Walla Walla