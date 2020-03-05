I find comfort in the fact that our governor has quickly declared a state of emergency over the recent Corona virus deaths in Washington state. As with the flu, the Corona virus is harder on the elderly and very young. Fortunately, the CDC says typical flu seasons end as the weather warms up, March or April.
The question is, where was the state of emergency for the 245 people that died in the 2018-2019 flu season in Washington state? Or the 21 people that have died so far in Washington during this season’s flu outbreak? Has anyone seen or heard from the media on these or from our governor? No? But the media certainly has done their part pushing the dangers of the Corona virus and glossing over or not even mentioning deaths by flu.
Nationally 2,100 people died from flu related illness in the 2018-2019 season and over 4.6 million reported flu related symptoms. (per CDC February 14, 2020). So far for the 2019-2020 season 1,400 people have died from the flu in the US and 34,200 worldwide. Anybody hear that on the news or from a politician? All we hear is how bad the Corona virus is, never mind that the flu has killed far more people.
How many people worldwide have died from the Corona virus (that have been reported to the CDC)? According to CNN report (February 2020), 3,000 had reportedly died worldwide, but that number includes only an estimate for the China cases. Yet the flu has killed over 34,000 worldwide in the 2019-2020 season.
No matter what the CDC says, it seems like all we hear from media, politicians and rumor mongers is “the sky is falling, the sky is falling,” and somehow the current administration is to blame.
R.S. Ellard
Walla Walla