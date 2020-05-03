The governor’s quarantine is still in effect and many people, including the police, just don’t seem to care.
I witnessed a minimum of 17 people a few houses down having a birthday party. The people were going to another house across the street, virtually spreading COVID-19 around our neighborhood.
We called the police, and the dispatcher didn’t care that there was zero social distancing from each other, and the police never showed up. There were kids out that are the age of carriers next to a frail old lady.
My family and I have stayed inside as much as humanly possible. We need to take the coronavirus seriously.
Two members of our family have died during the quarantine, and we can’t even give them a funeral but these people are allowed to have a party? How is that fair?
Taneesa Dunham
Walla Walla