Coronavirus deaths:
What is going on in this country? We are shutting down and ruining a lot of businesses for what reason?
I went to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website for a national answer, this is what I found, total deaths as of Sept. 12 were 179,927. Then I went through the age groups, it was mostly the elderly who were dying, 65 to 74 = 38,625, 75 to 84 = 47,546 and 85-plus = 65,894 for a total of 152,075. I’m not sure why this has created the panic that we are living today since I’m sure the vast majority of these old folks had other serious health issues! I do and I’m 78!
I went to the Washington state statistics, I found that of the 2006 deaths reported as coronavirus, 80-plus age range was 51% and the 60 to 79 age range was 38% = 1,585 deaths for the elderly!
I’m sure these old folks had more health issues than the virus so are we going to shut our total economy down in Washington state because of 421 deaths in approximately 7 to 8 months! How many people died in auto or other accidents during this time?
I’m sorry folks but this is totally a national and state hoax, being perpetrated by the Democrats to hurt President Trump’s economic successes.
I hate to say this but we are being played for suckers and the Democrats who are in total control of this state think we are either stoned or plain stupid! Having been a Democrat for 38 years and watching them slide into socialism/ communism/anarchy and rioting in nearly all the 20 largest blue run cities it came to me why I left the party!
Next issue I want to bring to your attention. A statement I had in a letter dated Aug. 25 where I asked can anyone show me where socialism has ever worked?
Paul Whetstone pointed out that it had worked for Denmark! He should have done his homework as I did mine and Wikipedia, Anthony Kim the research manager of the Index of Economic Freedom Foundation for the Heritage Foundation in partnership with the WSJ all prove Paul’s statement to be untrue!
Denmark is regularly considered one of the least corrupt countries in the world by international organizations. The Economist Intelligence Unit rated Denmark as a “full democracy “in 2016!
Robert Jackson
Walla Walla