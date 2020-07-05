President Trump announced the Mueller Report completely exonerated him.
Trump’s base has steadfastly supported that statement.
President Trump also announced that the Mueller Report is fake news and must not be trusted.
Trump’s base has supported those statements as well.
No two statements could be more contradictory than Trump’s assertion that the Mueller Report confirms his innocence while warning people not to believe anything the Mueller Report declares.
Nevertheless, for two years the Republican base has dutifully followed those Trump statements.
Continuation of our glorious republic depends upon an enlightened citizenry making critical judgments about their leaders and their actions. Trump’s base has demonstrated they are not to be trusted or followed in their political thinking.
To save our republic, any ideas from Trump’s base must be totally ignored.
Meanwhile, one way to solve the problem of showing “Gone With the Wind” is to add from the book Melanie Hamilton’s comment about the Confederacy. She told the citizens of besieged Atlanta, “We should not be fighting the Yankees. We have been betrayed into civil war by statesmen and orators mouthing catch words and prejudices.”
Sounds like Melanie would have voted against Trump.
L. Robert Evans
College Place