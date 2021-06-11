July 4th is coming. It’s one holiday where nearly everyone has a three day weekend and barbecue parties are standard.
But what if your holiday was another? What if someone in power said yours was not worth recognizing? This isn't new. For example, mainstream Christian American culture often forgets Jewish and Muslim holidays as if Christmas was all-encompassing or as if there were no Americans of other faiths.
Another example is also around the corner: Juneteenth. June 19 is the anniversary of the day, in 1865, when news of the Emancipation Proclamation arrived in Texas. Then thousands of enslaved Black people were finally free. Like the 4th, this is a celebration of Independence! Washington and Oregon have officially recognized it. The Walla Walla City Council also stepped up, approving a Juneteenth proclamation.
Our work is not yet done! I applaud the City Council for taking this first step, and share my gratitude to Kathy Mulkerin for initiating the conversation. Nevertheless, there is still so much work to do. Two Council members voted against the proclamation — they need to be voted out if they can't even support a celebration of freedom.
Next, let's work together to continue to push Walla Walla toward social justice.
Victoria Lidzbarski
Walla Walla