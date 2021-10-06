This November, the city of Walla Walla has the opportunity to continue to maintain and fix roads in Walla Walla. We need to continue to fund the Transportation Benefit District Advisory Committee. The city of Walla Walla has been able to leverage the money raised through sales tax to qualified for over 30 million dollars in grant money to fix and maintain roads in our community.
The city of Walla Walla needs to continue to grow and strengthen its core infrastructure. As a strong advocate and resident of Walla Walla, I, Carter Naftzger, am voting "yes" on Proposition 1 for Maintaining 0.2% sales tax funding for the Transportation Benefit District Advisory Committee.
Carter Naftzger
Walla Walla
