Please vote for school board candidates Terri Trick and Kathy Mulkerin. They are resourceful, cheerful and pragmatic. They are exactly the kind of school board members needed in a school district with limited resources and high expectations.
Massachusetts and Washington are ranked by U.S. News and World Report as two of the five best education states in the nation. In the 2020-21 school year Massachusetts spent $18, 375 per K-12 student, the equivalent of 3.44% of taxpayer income. In the same school year Washington spent $12,830 per K-12 student, the equivalent of 2.88 % of taxpayer income.
The rankings are based on enrollment in pre-K programs, standardized test scores and high school graduation rates. With far fewer resources than other states’ school districts, Walla Walla’s school district has established an excellent bilingual program at Edison Elementary School, a pre-K early learning center at Blue Ridge Elementary School, and increased its high school graduation rate by over 16% since the implementation of the school district’s new strategic plan in the 2016-2017 school year.
To continue building the firm foundation established by the new strategic plan, please vote for Kathy Mulkerin and current school board member Terri Trick.
Gretchen de Grasse
Walla Walla
