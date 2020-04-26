April is Child Abuse Awareness Month both nationally and locally in Walla Walla County.
Traditionally, we fill the lawn in front of the courthouse with pinwheels to raise awareness and to highlight the number of children in foster care in need of an advocate.
But this isn’t a traditional April.
Stress, isolation and a lack of resources — this sounds like what we are collectively experiencing during this pandemic. These are also major contributing factors to child abuse every day and exactly what has increased during the pandemic.
Parents and caregivers are understandably more stressed out now as they navigate stay-at-home orders, changes in income, school closures and limited access to resources which they depend on for support and respite.
Washington state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order has limited mandatory reporters’ access to children and youth. Social workers, teachers, doctors and child advocates have little or no in-person contact.
This makes it harder to detect abuse or neglect, leaving many children at risk.
Think about what this means for our children whose home isn’t always a safe place, kiddos who are at home but don’t have access to someone they can ask for help.
This is where you come in. Continue to be the eye — and support — to help a child. Try to focus on ways to foster social connection instead of complete social distancing.
Talk to kids over the fence, video chat, send them mail. Strive for eye contact to ask them how they are really doing and if there is anything you can do for them.
Remind them that there are adults in their life who are protective. Reach out to parents to connect with them and acknowledge that these are challenging times.
Let them know that it’s OK to be stressed and that they need to use healthy, safe coping strategies.
If you suspect that a child isn’t safe, please call the Statewide End Harm Line to report suspected abuse or neglect. Your report will remain confidential. 1-866-363-4276
Kati Brown
Child Advocates Program Coordinator
Walla Walla