Although I don’t normally read letters to the editor about the Bachtold annexation, which is a quasi-judicial matter, someone pointed out to me that a letter in Friday’s U-B regarding Bachtold stated that “at a recent Council meeting … the mayor and another City Council member said they didn’t care about the economic impact and cost of this annexation.”
Though the author was expressing concern rather than malice, his statement needs to be corrected.
The meeting he mentioned was the Council work session on July 8, 2019, and the agenda item was a discussion of annexation processes in general, and didn’t touch on any specific current petition for annexation, including Bachtold.
At that meeting, after explaining the process required for annexations, the Development Services director asked if there was additional information we would like to have included in staff reports. Two members said they would like to know what the city had to gain or lose financially from any particular annexation.
Another Council member stated that while the economics were interesting, “We’re not annexing to make or lose money; we’re annexing to grow in a way we want to grow,” and he wanted more information about whether an annexation would add to residential, industrial, or commercial capacity based on 20-year projections of the need.
As mayor I agreed, saying “It is interesting to know if it’s going to cost a little more or a little less to the city ... but certainly we have other reasons for doing annexations ... We need to see the big picture as well — whether it’s going to allow people to live in the community where they work ... to provide jobs for people who are already here ... to add public facilities such as parks or a place for another school if that’s required ... I think all of the impacts on city life and the municipality in general is going to be just as important, at least, as what the bottom line is going to be.”
By the way, this is an excellent opportunity to remind everyone that we’re now streaming Council meetings and work sessions live on the city website as well as posting videos on the site within a few days of the meetings. The full discussion of this specific issue begins at approximately 1:51:46 on the video which is available online at vimeo.com/345725393.
Mayor Barbara Clark
Walla Walla