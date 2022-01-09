It is pure fallacy that a bully will be less of a bully if his/her actions are ignored or accommodated in order to not be in the cross hairs ourselves.
Repetitive intimidation is still intimidation.
Repetitive suppression is still repression.
Repetitive aggression is still aggression.
Repetitive lies in the face of verbal, printed, visual and physical truths are still lies.
Let's be honest about honesty.
Consistently standing up to any of the above is risky, yes, but necessary and powerful.
Joyce Anderson
Walla Walla