We are getting closer to the date at which our presidential election voting time will be upon us. Praise the Lord God Almighty that we have the freedoms we do have in the United States of America.
Our founding forefathers did say that each generation is responsible for keeping the freedoms we enjoy and have.
The candidates who are seeking the office of the president of the United States are starkly different. One candidate is 78 years old and appears to have some mental difficulties. This candidate wants to change America and have liberal, left-leaning policies and laws governing our country and destroy what we now have.
He is being advised to not debate the other candidate. This is not wise advice because the presidential debates allow us citizens to know the policies and intentions of the candidates.
The other candidate is 74 years old and a successful billionaire businessman. He loves this country and wants to preserve our freedoms and the law and order we need to have as a country. He wants the immigrants who enter this country to be entering on a merit basis to add to the success of our country.
This candidate calls for men and women of faith to come and have prayer over him and his second in command. He might not be a politician, but he has the ability to negotiate, think and reason on his feet since he is a successful businessman.
Who would you like to run this country from the Oval Office in the White House? Do you want liberal, left-leaning laws and policies or do you want law and order laws and policies that keep us safe and secure as a nation?
Do we want more rioting, burning and mayhem or do we want law and order honoring those who keep us safe? These are the decisions that we all must make. When the time comes, please decide to vote.
Sharon Benzel
Walla Walla