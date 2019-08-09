Taking the path of least resistance, water flows from areas of higher elevation to areas of lower elevation visible to the eye. Farming practices have deceptively altered the appearance and functions of water below the surface. But laboratory analyzed core soil samples show an accurate history of soils from dry to wet year around back more than 100 years.
Are there signs of a high-water table and residue history of wetland forbs and past flooding?
Building homes in a collection basin that provides recharging of the shallow gravel aquifer is a big disrupter in Earth’s sustainable water cycle. Plus, this would be a nightmare for home owners and builders. It will cost taxpayers for the duration of the existence of the homes.
Goals to reduce erosion, restore riparian areas to preserve our in-stream flows and recharging our aquifers has taught us to use the historic grasses, shrubs and trees, restoring the natural meander that existed before we set to living here farming our Valley.
Attempting to engineer drainage ways that are supposed to undo the damaging run off from hard-packed ground, paths, roads and roofs are self-defeating failures. Erosive siltation turbidity deposits are at the mercy of every high water event engineers design to control. Hah.
Stormwater runoff is toxic stuff. Lubricants, oil, grease, hydraulic fluid, antifreeze, gasoline, diesel, detergents, waxes, solvents, cleaning solutions, paint thinner, fertilizers, insecticides and herbicides — to name a few.
One year without using herbicides and noxious weeds — china lettuce, kochia, thistles, morning glory, hemlock — are back. But the perennial grasses, shrubs and trees that help the soil absorb water will be gone.
The developer’s deceptive cheap shot at buying favor by offering the low-cost affordable homes is a discredit to our intelligence.
Jean Dolling
Walla Walla