At first, I wondered why 80% of people will not leave the area of their birth, no matter how bad things get. But I've realized over the years that lack of means to escape determines whether people stay more than fear does.
That explains why so many miners' families did not leave states that mined coal in spite of the high risk of black lung. That explains why people being brain-damaged by lead in the water couldn't leave Flint, MI.
New Orleans has been hammered once again by a hurricane and has reopened the terror and losses of Katrina in 2005. Luckily, the city was better prepared for Ida than it was previously, but even so 400,000 people are still without electricity. Some have had to sleep on debis-covered mattresses in the dark and humid heat under partially collapsed houses. Not surprisingly, the French Quarter, a tourist destination which could afford underground cable, was the first place where electricity was restored.
Some of us have been lucky enough to afford escaping misery. But, crazily enough, consider the many in need of surgery for conditions not considered life-threatening enough to get them a hospital bed probably already taken by an anti-vaxxer.
Micheal Kiefel
Walla Walla
