The interest in the Snake and Columbia rivers' water temperatures continues. An item on this topic appeared in the Union-Bulletin on July 1, 2021.
One comment made in the brief article was that, based on an Environmental Protection Agency estimate, "a free-flowing lower Snake River would be within state temperature limits, even in August."
However, contrast this statement with the reality of "real time water temperature data" currently being collected at the United States Geological Survey Clearwater River Orofino Gage (USGS #13340000) and the Snake River Anatone Gage (USGS #13334300). Water temperatures at both upstream locations have exceeded 70 degrees Fahrenheit since late June 2021.
A USGS Gage once collected water temperature data at the Salmon River Whitebird location (USGS #13317000) but collection was discontinued in October 2019 "due to a reduction in funding."
Water passing all of these upstream USGS gage locations — Anatone, Wash., Orofino and Whitebird, Idaho — eventually ends up in the lower Snake River.
Hopefully some thought and consideration will be given to the reality of present upstream river water temperatures as part of future lower Snake River discussions. And hopefully, once again funding to collect water temperature data on the natural Salmon River will also be obtained.
Gene Spangrude
Walla Walla