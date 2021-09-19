When the Christopher Columbus statue was placed on the Walla Walla County Courthouse lawn in 1911, Italians were not considered a full part of American society — in many ways they were thought of as people of color. This is a disgraceful part of our country’s history.
Today, we must acknowledge that as a country our understanding of Columbus has completely pivoted.
I want our community to honor immigrants in the valley. Please consider commissioning a monument that acknowledges all contributions of Native Americans and other immigrants, including Italians, Chinese, French, Germans from Russia, Latinos and many others.
In the current location, the Columbus statue doesn’t even begin to address the mistreatment of Italian immigrants. Please move the statue to Fort Walla Walla Museum and allow James Payne’s capable staff to create a permanent exhibition that addresses the mistreatment of Italians in the valley and across the United States.
Please work with historians to create a monument that honors the contributions of Native Americans as well as all immigrants in the valley. This is not about erasing history — it is about honoring all immigrants and educating about the prejudices against Italian immigrants. The Columbus statue in its current location addresses neither concern.
Brian Dohe
Walla Walla
