Like everyone, I have been watching lots of news coverage. Race keeps coming up.
I saw videos of groups of young White men brandishing assault-appearing rifles and sidearms. They are either ignored, tolerated or cheered by their fellow Americans for protecting their rights as citizens.
Now imagine in your mind’s’ eye the honest visceral reaction to seeing groups of young Black or Brown men brandishing assault-appearing rifles and sidearms. Are they ignored, tolerated or cheered by their fellow Americans for protecting their rights as citizens?
The challenge for each of us is to honestly register how easily we are conditioned by subtle repeated messages concerning acceptable conduct.
Joyce Anderson
Walla Walla