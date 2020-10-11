As a community, our job during the election process is to act as a hiring committee. During the primaries, we pick the top tier candidates and then spend time before November reviewing their qualifications, talents, weaknesses, and decide who is the best fit for the job.
A person hired to represent our region’s interests in Olympia should have skills and experience that reflect our values and needs. I believe a depth and breadth of knowledge, a track record of service to others, the ability to work with people from different backgrounds to accomplish goals and a commitment to the entire community are the kinds of traits we should expect from our elected officials.
Danielle Garbe Reser has served our country working under both Democratic and Republican administrations promoting the United States’ diplomatic interests abroad. She has served our community as the CEO of the Sherwood Trust, a private foundation focused on building a stronger community, for over four years.
She is also part of a Walla Walla agricultural family, recognizing the needs and challenges our farmers face.
Likewise, Frances Chvatal has served our community as a nurse and a quality analyst at St. Mary Medical Center. Expertise in health care as well as a family background in farming show both a depth and breadth of knowledge that is needed in our political representation.
I have confidence that both candidates would serve all the constituents of this region and not just a select few. Education, experience and a track record of service make my hiring decision an easy one.
Rebecca Lubbers
Walla Walla